Someone Was Propping Up the Bitcoin Cash Hashrate at a Loss in April
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-05-16
Data indicates that someone was propping up Bitcoin Cash at a loss prior to the halving. Since it was first launched back in August 2017, Bitcoin Cash ( BCH) has failed to make an impact in terms of …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)