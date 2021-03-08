Regulated in Labuan Malaysia, BGBF-I offers a safe and secured approach to Digital Assets investmentSingapore , March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South East Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund, BCMG …
Read Full Story
South East Asia’s first insured Bitcoin Fund launched to meet the growing institutional interest in Digital Assets
Regulated in Labuan Malaysia, BGBF-I offers a safe and secured approach to Digital Assets investmentSingapore , March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South East Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund, BCMG …