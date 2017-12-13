South Korea Considers Steps to Rein in the Bitcoin Frenzy

South Korea will move to rein in the frenzy around bitcoin by banning minors from opening accounts on exchanges, and possibly by taxing capital gains from the trading of cryptocurrencies. Reuters reported the proposals following an emergency government …
