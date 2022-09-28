South Korea seeks to freeze $62 million of bitcoin linked to crypto founder Do Kwon as manhunt continues

South Korean authorities said they have asked two cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and OXK to freeze more than $60 million worth of bitcoin linked to Do Kwon.
