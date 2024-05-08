In line with recent updates by CNF, South Korea is paving the way for Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF following a key meeting with SEC Chair Gary Gensler, potentially positioning …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- HIVE Digital Announces April 2024 Bitcoin Production with 5 Exahash and HODL Grown to 2,377 Bitcoin - May 8, 2024
- Grayscale’s GBTC experiences first two days of Bitcoin ETF inflows as market rebounds - May 8, 2024
- South Korea to Approve Spot Bitcoin ETF in June in Billion-Dollar Market – $80,000 Next? - May 8, 2024