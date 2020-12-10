DBS, the largest bank in Southeast Asia, has officially announced the launch of several crypto services, including a crypto exchange. DBS’ crypto trading platform supports four fiat currencies and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank DBS Launches Full-Service Bitcoin Exchange - December 10, 2020
- First Mover: Bitcoin Stuck as ECB’s Lagarde Primes Extra €500B Stimulus - December 10, 2020
- Spain’s Second Largest Bank BBVA Launches Bitcoin Trading and Custody in Switzerland - December 10, 2020