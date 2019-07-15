The average block size suddenly jumped from around 1 megabyte to over 3 megabytes — by far the highest average in Bitcoin’s history. Blockchain validation platform VeriBlock produced almost 25 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spam Attack? Bitcoin Average Block Size Suddenly Spikes to Over 3MB - July 15, 2019
- Crypto Comparison: Why Bitcoin and Libra Are Vastly Different - July 15, 2019
- Bitcoin drops more than 10% as scrutiny of cryptocurrencies grows - July 15, 2019