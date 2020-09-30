Bitcoin price has been flat for nearly a month but on-chain data shows a bullish surge in new participants joining the network …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spike in new participants buying Bitcoin is ‘obviously bullish’ — Analyst - September 30, 2020
- BuySellVouchers Indirectly Gives the Opportunity To Shop in the Popular Retail Chains With Bitcoin - September 30, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: This Chart Hints ‘Significant’ BTC Price Increase In Q4 - September 30, 2020