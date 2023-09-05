Watch: Spot bitcoin ETF approval unlikely this year, says analyst | The Crypto Mile Approval of a spot bitcoin ETF is unlikely this year, according to an analyst. Optimism surged in the crypto-sector …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot bitcoin ETF approval unlikely this year, says analyst - September 5, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether decline as Dogecoin leads gains ahead of Elon Musk’s biography - September 5, 2023
- Jack Dorsey’s Btrust Acquires African Bitcoin Talent Developer Qala - September 5, 2023