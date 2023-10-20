Interest in the impending increased use of bitcoin (BTC) in financial markets through a potential spot exchange-traded funds (ETF) has filtered through to retail investors, Google Trends data appears to show. The worldwide Google search value for the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot Bitcoin ETF Excitement Hits Main Street, Google Search Indicates - October 20, 2023
- Bitcoin nears $30K amid increased BTC ETF optimism - October 20, 2023
- Bitcoin eyes $30K, XRP price jumps 6% after Ripple’s legal victory - October 20, 2023