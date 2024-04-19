U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs suffered outflows for a fifth day straight on Thursday, a result of the continued exodus of assets from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and lessening flows into other leading funds, and despite the upcoming bitcoin halving event that has typically helped the cryptocurrency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows Fall Again As Halving Nears - April 19, 2024
- Bitcoin experts discuss how digital scarcity challenges investment norms - April 19, 2024
- Bitcoin halving isn’t a big deal for long-term investors, but may have a ‘huge’ impact on one key group, says Columbia professor - April 19, 2024