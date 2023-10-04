The SEC has consistently cited the safeguarding of investors against potential crypto market manipulations and concerns about Bitcoin market liquidity as the primary …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot Bitcoin ETF Launch Will Solidify Crypto As A Distinct Asset Class - October 4, 2023
- ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary laughs off idea that institutional investors want bitcoin – ‘They don’t own any of it’ - October 4, 2023
- If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin When Winklevoss Twins First Filed For Spot BTC ETF Over 10 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now - October 4, 2023