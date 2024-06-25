Spot bitcoin ETFs have skidded to more than $1.1 billion in outflows over a seven-day streak that has coincided with a sharp decline in the asset upon which it is based. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led the 11 funds with nearly $500 million …
