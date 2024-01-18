A new batch of U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has attracted strong investor interest, though it is unclear if they will be able to maintain the pace of inflows in coming weeks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot bitcoin ETFs draw nearly $2 billion in first three days of trading - January 17, 2024
- Bitcoin’s stunning comeback means crypto’s total market cap has doubled since the FTX fiasco - January 17, 2024
- Past halvings show where bitcoin price is headed next - January 17, 2024