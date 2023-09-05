The recent legal drama between the Grayscale vs. U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) reignited the spot Bitcoin ETF buzz. Following Grayscale’s victory against the regulator, several …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot Bitcoin ETFs Likely to Impact Bitcoin’s Price, Claims Analyst - September 4, 2023
- Micro $3 Bitcoin miners won’t make bank, but that’s not the point: Inventors - September 4, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether down; Binance loses another top executive - September 4, 2023