The allure of a potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval is playing on everyone’s minds. Cointelegraph asked analysts and traders to weigh in on what investors should expect to see following an actual …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Spot ETF-induced Bitcoin rally isn’t guaranteed to stick: Analysts - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin nears $36,000 to hit new highest level in 18 months - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin rises to high end of recent range; Dogecoin extends gain | Mint – Mint - November 2, 2023