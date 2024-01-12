Although the SEC approved a few Bitcoin ETFs, in 2023, it rejected the applications to list spot Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP). The main difference between the two is that the Bitcoin spot ETP invests directly in Bitcoins as an underlying asset, whereas the Bitcoin futures ETFs invest in derivatives contracts based on Bitcoin prices.
