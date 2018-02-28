Square Circles $1B Annual Top Line, Larger Sellers, Cash App, Bitcoin Beckon

Bitcoin. There. We said it. But all that aside — and yes, cryptos made an appearance — Square’s diversifying model saw 4Q traction not just in gross payment volumes and Square Capital, but in consumer-focused initiatives as well, including Cash App.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Scammer pilfers $75,000 in Bitcoin from Steve Wozniak - February 28, 2018
- Bill Gates: Microsoft Founder Says Bitcoin Kills People - February 28, 2018
- How to choose the best bitcoin or cryptocurrency exchange - February 28, 2018