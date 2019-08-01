Square Doubles Bitcoin Revenue, Generating $125 Million via Cash App in Q2

Square generated $125 million in Bitcoin revenue in Q2 2019 through Cash App, double what it made during the previous quarter. Square doubled its Bitcoin revenue and made a $2 million gross profit …
