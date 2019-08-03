Payment company Square reported its earnings on August 1, 2019, revealing that it received $125 million in bitcoin revenue for the second quarter of the year through its Cash App. “During the quarter, …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Square Doubles Bitcoin Revenue in Q2 2019 - August 3, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Holds $10,000 as Top Cryptos See Mixed Movements - August 3, 2019
- Implications for Bitcoin Now That 85 Percent of Supply Has Been Mined - August 3, 2019