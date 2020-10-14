Square’s $50M Bitcoin Investment Vote Of Confidence For Cryptocurrency’s Future, JPMorgan Says

JPMorgan analysts said Tuesday that Square Inc’s (NYSE: SQ) recent $50 million Bitcoin investment is a marker of the potential of the cryptocurrency as an asset, CoinDesk reported Monday. What …
