Stampede Ventures Teams With Winklevoss Twins To Adapt Ben Mezrich’s ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-06-08
Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures has teamed with the Winklevoss Twins to produce a feature film adaptation of Bitcoin Billionaires, the bestselling non-fiction book by Ben Mezrich. Silverman and Jon …
