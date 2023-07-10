Top cryptocurrency bitcoin could reach $50,000 this year and $120,000 by the end of 2024 Standard Chartered said on Monday, predicting the jump in its price could encourage bitcoin ‘miners’ to hoard more of the supply.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
