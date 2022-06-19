Start your week smart: Covid-19, Ukraine, Flight cancellations, Bitcoin, North Korea
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-19
Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was • DC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on Covid-19 vaccinations for children as young as 6 months, clearing the …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin briefly dropped below $17,800 as sell-off accelerates — here’s what happened - June 19, 2022
- Start your week smart: Covid-19, Ukraine, Flight cancellations, Bitcoin, North Korea - June 19, 2022
- Bitcoin freefall continues, drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff deepens - June 19, 2022