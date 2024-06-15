The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of a “striking” decline in the U.S. dollar’s share of allocated foreign reserves of central banks and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Stealth Erosion’—IMF Issues ‘Striking’ U.S. Dollar Collapse Warning As The Fed Primes Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP For A Crypto Price Boom - June 15, 2024
- Bitcoin and Altcoins Drop Massively in Value Despite Upward Expectations - June 15, 2024
- Got bitcoin? You could buy this $1.8M, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired River Hills home - June 15, 2024