Steven Seagal has agreed to pay $314,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges related to a bitcoin offering that the actor touted on his social media channels. Seagal failed to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Steven Seagal to Pay $314,000 in Settlement With SEC for Touting Bitcoin Investment - February 27, 2020
- Action star Steven Seagal fined for alleged bitcoin promotion - February 27, 2020
- SEC Charges Steven Seagal With ‘Unlawfully Touting’ Bitcoin-Wannabe Bitcoiin In 2017 ICO - February 27, 2020