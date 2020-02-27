It seems that martial artist and actor Steven Seagal isn’t above the law. In 2017, he touted the initial coin offering (ICO) for Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G), a digital currency that sounded shady right from …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Steven Segal settles with SEC over undisclosed bitcoin promotions - February 27, 2020
- SEC Fines Steven Seagal For ‘Unlawfully Touting’ Bitcoin-Wannabe Bitcoiin In 2017 ICO - February 27, 2020
- Steven Seagal to Pay $314,000 in Settlement With SEC for Touting Bitcoin Investment - February 27, 2020