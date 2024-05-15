Ahead of the key inflation data, one bullish bitcoin investor predicted there’s “$6 trillion in cash on the sidelines” that could power the bitcoin price to $150,000 this year—calling the latest …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin can lead crypto adoption via identity verification, experts say - May 15, 2024
- Bitcoin is having its best day since March following cooler April inflation reading - May 15, 2024
- ‘Still Early’—Sudden $6 Trillion Fed Inflation Flip Predicted To Unleash A Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Price Boom - May 15, 2024