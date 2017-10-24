Stock picker who predicted $5,000 bitcoin says it’s on track to top Apple’s market cap

Bitcoin’s market value will catch up with Apple in five years, according to a bitcoin proponent Ronnie Moas from Standpoint Research told CNBC that bitcoin’s price could jump to $50,000 in the next decade He argued that critics of bitcoin are heavily …
