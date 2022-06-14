Stock futures bounce from bear market lows; Fed rate bets flip, with traders locking-in 75 basis points for Wednesday decision; oracle shares surge on Q4 earnings beat, solid cloud outlook; Twitter sh …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Stocks Bounce, Fed Bets Flip, Oracle, Twitter And Bitcoin In Focus – 5 Things You Must Know - June 14, 2022
- As Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Fall, Digital-Asset Firms Pump Brakes on Deals - June 14, 2022
- Bitcoin And Crypto Now Braced For A Surprise Fed Bombshell After $300 Billion Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana And Cardano Price Crash - June 14, 2022