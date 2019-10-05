Stone Ridge Asset Management wants to launch a bitcoin futures fund. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Stone Ridge is looking to register the NYDIG Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Secure the Bag: Cutting Transactions in Half to Resolve Bitcoin Network Congestion - October 5, 2019
- Stone Ridge Wants Bitcoin Futures to Join List of Investment Vehicles - October 5, 2019
- Mercado Livre now accepts payments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash - October 5, 2019