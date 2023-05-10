CoinDesk is taking a look back at the last decade in crypto, with Jack Mallers, CEO and founder of Strike, joining “All About Bitcoin” to discuss the Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider’s journey that aims to revolutionize cross-border payment solutions powered by the Lightning Network.
