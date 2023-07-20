As applications for a spot bitcoin ETF head to the SEC, investors are weighing whether surveillance-sharing agreements will be the key to the approval process.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Struggling for clarity’ in the spot bitcoin ETF pursuit - July 20, 2023
- Bitcoin has a ‘massive uphill battle to fight’ to retake earlier levels, Wolfe says - July 20, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $30,000, Stellar Remains Top Gainer With 24-Hour Jump Of Nearly 24% - July 20, 2023