Former billionaire and All In podcast “bestie” Chamath Palihapitiya has predicted bitcoin could “completely replace gold” as countries adopt …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Sudden U.S. Dollar Collapse ‘Fear’ Predicted To Trigger A $15.7 Trillion ETF Bitcoin Price Gold Flip As Countries Go ‘Dual Currency’ - June 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH Performance Disappoints Investors as DTX Exchange Poised for 100x Surge - June 1, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: BTC-Spot ETF Outflows and the SAB 121 Veto - June 1, 2024