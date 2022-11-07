David Koch said he copped abuse from a viewer who lost $30,000 to online scammers who used the Sunrise host’s image and pretend quotes from him to entice victims into handing over money.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Sunrise host David Koch furious at a Bitcoin crypto scam claiming his endorsement - November 6, 2022
- What Is The Bitcoin Lightning Network? - November 6, 2022
- Bitcoin Billionaires And Crypto Kings Cheer On Elon’s Twitter Experiment: ‘I Hope He Lives Forever’ - November 6, 2022
Discussion about this post