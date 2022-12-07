Now, after BlackRock’s chief executive revealed “the next generation for markets,” analysts at banking giant Standard Chartered have warned the bitcoin price could fall as low as $5,000 in 2023— a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Surprise’ $100 Billion 2023 Bitcoin Price Prediction Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto Market - December 7, 2022
- New Hampshire man accused of running unlicensed bitcoin business - December 7, 2022
- New Hampshire man goes to trial on charges he ran unlicensed bitcoin biz - December 7, 2022