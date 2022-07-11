Survey points to Bitcoin more likely seeing a fall to $10K than a rise to $30K
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
2 mins ago
2022-07-11
The financial community stacks up in a more bearish stance against Bitcoin (BTC-USD) than the optimists as more investors see the cryptocurrency heading towards $10,000 versus $30,000.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)