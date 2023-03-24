SBP has developed a first-of-its-kind solution that enables investors to hold Bitcoin in a verifiably climate-positive way through its innovative product, the Sustainable Bitcoin Certificate (SBC).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Nasdaq Eyeing Q2 2023 Release For Bitcoin And Crypto Custody Platform - March 24, 2023
- Bitcoin unchanged this week amid banking uncertainty, Fed pause hopes, regulatory heat - March 24, 2023
- Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol partners with BitGo to Launch the First Sustainable Custody Solution for Bitcoin - March 24, 2023