The Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP) has started a pilot with waste gas crypto miner Crusoe Energy to refine a methodology to ascertain the environmental impact of such operations. “Utilizing a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol Piloting a Waste Gas Methodology With Miner Crusoe Energy - April 27, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Lightning Network: What It Is And How It Works - April 27, 2023
- Here’s the outlook for bitcoin as the cryptocurrency struggles to reclaim the all-important $30,000 technical level - April 27, 2023