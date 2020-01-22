DAVOS — Switzerland’s banking industry has long been known to privately safeguard wealth, so some bankers see bitcoin as a natural fit for the nation’s financial sector. Although such bankers may …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Swiss Banks Enter the Age of Bitcoin - January 21, 2020
- Crypto critic Peter Schiff loses access to his bitcoin wallet - January 21, 2020
- Square Crypto Is Creating a ‘Lightning Development Kit’ for Bitcoin Wallets - January 21, 2020