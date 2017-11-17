Swiss Firms to Let Traders Short Bitcoin With New Futures Products

Swiss asset management firm Vontobel will launch a new futures product designed to let customers bet against the price of bitcoin. To be launched on SIX Exchange this Friday, the offering will enable investors to reap gains even if the bitcoin price plunges.
