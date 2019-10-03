An exchange-traded product (ETP) with a combination of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) has gone live on Switzerland’s primary stock exchange SIX. Fintech firm Amun AG and cryptocurrency custodian …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Swiss SIX exchange lists bitcoin and ether exchange-traded product - October 3, 2019
- Tech Billionaire Mark Cuban Picks Bananas Over Bitcoin - October 3, 2019
- What Tezos and Bitcoin Have in Common - October 3, 2019