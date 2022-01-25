The SkyBridge Capital founder told CNBC on Tuesday he advises his own clients to invest in cryptocurrency, but without getting overexcited.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto superfans including Elon Musk and El Salvador’s president are using McDonald’s to mock bitcoin’s dramatic crash - January 25, 2022
- ‘Take a chill pill, stay long’ — Anthony Scaramucci says bitcoin’s recent plunge won’t last - January 25, 2022
- Quantum computers are a million times too small to hack bitcoin - January 25, 2022