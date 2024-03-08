Bitcoin is back in the headlines, having roared to a new record high, just as many of the world’s major central banks are starting to pave the way towards cutting interest rates, but only if inflation …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Take Five: Another bout of bitcoin fever - March 8, 2024
- Elon Musk firms now hold more than $1.3 billion in bitcoin, data firm reveals - March 7, 2024
- Did bitcoin ETF frenzy drive the crypto to a record? How the experts see it. - March 7, 2024