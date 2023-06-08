Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Distinguished Scientific Advisor at Universa, says Bitcoin isn’t good for money laundering and it’s similar to a cult with a financial product. He speaks to Tom Keene at Bloomberg Invest New York 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Taleb Says Bitcoin Isn’t Good for Money Laundering (Video) - June 8, 2023
- US Bitcoin supply fell over 10% in the past year — Glassnode - June 8, 2023
- Bitcoin Slides Below Key $30,000 Threshold Amid China Crackdown - June 8, 2023