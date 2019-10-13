Thanks to the Syria debacle, the risk of an ISIS resurrection has increased exponentially. But the Islamic State’s desperate for funds. Where has it turned? Bitcoin, and then some. When President …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tales of Crypto-Currency: Bitcoin Jihad in Syria and Beyond - October 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Breakout Gets Rejected as Supply Drowns Bulls - October 13, 2019
- PoS Will Make Ethereum More Secure Than Bitcoin, Says Vitalik Buterin - October 13, 2019