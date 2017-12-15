Brokerage TD Ameritrade said on Friday it will allow clients to trade bitcoin futures on the newly minted CBOE Futures Exchange from Dec. 18. TD Ameritrade’s shares were up 2.4% in extended trading. Bitcoin prices hit a record high of $17,428 on Friday …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- TD Ameritrade to Start Bitcoin Futures Trading on Monday - December 15, 2017
- Bitcoin futures are coming to the CME this weekend. Here’s what to expect - December 15, 2017
- The day bitcoin futures dropped was the first day that traders were allowed to bet against it - December 15, 2017