Two years post its groundbreaking decision to legitimize Bitcoin as a lawful currency, El Salvador is making strides in the educational sector. The Ministry of Education in the country kicked off a trailblazing initiative on a recent Thursday, aimed at introducing the concept of Bitcoin to public educational institutions.
