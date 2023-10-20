Bitcoin prices have been trading north of $28,000 lately, as the cryptocurrency fluctuates within a reasonably well-defined range. The digital currency has experienced some minor price gyrations in the last few days, but it has remained stuck below $29,000, according to Coinbase data provided by TradingView .
