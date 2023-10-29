Bitcoin BTC and cryptocurrencies are still reeling following the shock collapse of major crypto exchange FTX this month—sparking calls for game-changing, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Terra Luna 2.0? Binance CEO Reveals Huge $2 Billion Fund After FTX Meltdown Crashed The Bitcoin And Crypto Price – Forbes - October 29, 2023
- Cantor Fitzgerald analysts foresee SEC greenlight for Bitcoin Spot ETFs - October 29, 2023
- Bitcoin price hovers near $35K as ETH, APT, QNT and RUNE turn bullish - October 29, 2023